Dumbbells 2 pcs 25 kg Cast Iron

These dumbbells are an excellent choice for anyone who is looking for varied workout options. Also, they are ideal for weight training at your home or in the gym. Durable rubber coating: The rubber coating makes the dumbbell wear-resistant and ensures long-time use. Anti-roll hexagonal design: The hexagonal shape prevents the dumbbell from rolling during use. Hence, they are suitable for a wide range of compound lifting exercises in push-up positions. Comfortable handle: The hex dumbbell features a knurled handle grip for improved stability and safety during your workout. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Dumbbell material: Chrome-plated steel . Weight plate material: Cast iron with rubber coating . Dimensions (each): 33 x 14.5 x 13 cm (L x W x H) . Weight (each): 12.5 kg . Delivery includes: . 2 x Dumbbell