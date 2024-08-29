Marketplace.
image 1 of Barbell Set 30 kg
image 1 of Barbell Set 30 kgimage 2 of Barbell Set 30 kgimage 3 of Barbell Set 30 kgimage 4 of Barbell Set 30 kgimage 5 of Barbell Set 30 kg

Barbell Set 30 kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Barbell Set 30 kg
This versatile barbell set is perfect for targeting chest, biceps, arms, triceps and back muscles. It includes two 7. 5 kg plates, two 5 kg plates, and one 5. 4 kg barbell bar and has a total weight of about 30 kg. This set allows the users to variably select the weights they want to lift for different exercises. These plates are made of cement in the plastic shell and they can easily be secured onto the bars with the included star locks. The weight is clearly stamped on each plate for quick and easy identification. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement plates + steel bars . Diameter of large plates: 30 cm . Diameter of small plates: 25 cm . Hole diameter: 26.5 mm . Barbell bar (super curl) dimensions: 25 mm x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Total weight: 30 kg . Curl bar weight: 5.4 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 5 kg + 2 x 7.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity: 120 kg . Delivery includes: . 2 x Plate (7.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (5 kg) . 1 x Barbell bar (super curl) . 2 x Star lock . With accessories

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here