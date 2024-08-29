Barbell Set 30 kg

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This versatile barbell set is perfect for targeting chest, biceps, arms, triceps and back muscles. It includes two 7. 5 kg plates, two 5 kg plates, and one 5. 4 kg barbell bar and has a total weight of about 30 kg. This set allows the users to variably select the weights they want to lift for different exercises. These plates are made of cement in the plastic shell and they can easily be secured onto the bars with the included star locks. The weight is clearly stamped on each plate for quick and easy identification. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement plates + steel bars . Diameter of large plates: 30 cm . Diameter of small plates: 25 cm . Hole diameter: 26.5 mm . Barbell bar (super curl) dimensions: 25 mm x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Total weight: 30 kg . Curl bar weight: 5.4 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 5 kg + 2 x 7.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity: 120 kg . Delivery includes: . 2 x Plate (7.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (5 kg) . 1 x Barbell bar (super curl) . 2 x Star lock . With accessories

