Weight Plate 40 kg Cast Iron

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This 40 kg weight plate is ideal for strengthening and shaping your muscles when used with a barbell bar, dumbbell bar, or curl bar with a diameter of 3 cm. Durable material: This barbell plate features a scratch-resistant baked enamel powder coat finish, which is suitable for long-time use. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional plate: The multifunctional barbell weight plate is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron with baked enamel powder-coated finish . Diameter: 34 cm . Hole diameter: 3 cm . Total weight: 40 kg . Suitable barbell diameter: 3 cm (barbell is not included) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Weight plate

This 40 kg weight plate is ideal for strengthening and shaping your muscles when used with a barbell bar, dumbbell bar, or curl bar with a diameter of 3 cm. Durable material: This barbell plate features a scratch-resistant baked enamel powder coat finish, which is suitable for long-time use. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional plate: The multifunctional barbell weight plate is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron with baked enamel powder-coated finish . Diameter: 34 cm . Hole diameter: 3 cm . Total weight: 40 kg . Suitable barbell diameter: 3 cm (barbell is not included) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Weight plate

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.