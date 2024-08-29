If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This multi-functional power tower with sit-up bench is designed for a wide range of exercises, sit-ups, chin-ups, dips, pull-ups, leg raises and more. Capable of accommodating users weighing up to 150 kg, this multifunctional power tower is height adjustable from 182 cm to 235 cm and the sit-up bench and leg raise/dip supports are thickly padded for a more comfortable and easier workout experience. The multifunctional power tower's sturdy frame is finished with a black powder coating and the sit-up bench and the cushions on the leg raise/dip supports have a PU cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel frame + artificial leather cushion . Overall dimensions with bench folded: 94 x 104 x 182-235 cm (W x D x H) . Overall dimensions with bench unfolded: 94 x 186 x 182-235 cm (W x D x H) . Bench board dimensions: 90 x 27 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Maximum load capacity: 150 kg . Features: . 1 x Chin-up bar . 1 x Sit-up bench . 1 x Leg raise/dip supports . Sturdy base . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%

