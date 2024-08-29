Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30 kg

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This versatile barbell and dumbbell set is a perfect choice for those who looking for varied workout options. Durable material: Made of chrome plated steel, the barbell and dumbbell set is surely sturdy and stable. Different weight set: A suitable combination is easily made with the 2 different weights, 4 x 2. 5 kg, 6 x 1. 25 kg. The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Practical star lock: The star-shaped locks ensure the weights stay in place firmly. Important information - Colour: Black . Barbell material: Chrome plated steel . Weight plate material: PE casing with cement filling . Barbell size (straight): 2.5 x 165 cm (Diameter x L) . Barbell size (curl): 2.5 x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar size: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Diameter of 2.5 kg plates: 21.5 cm . Diameter of 1.25 kg plates: 18 cm . Total weight: 30 kg . Barbell weight (straight): 6.4 kg . Barbell weight (curl): 5.2 kg . Dumbbell bar weight: 0.5 kg . Plate weight: 4 x 2.5 kg, 6 x 1.25 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (120 cm): 120 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (165 cm): 100 kg . Delivery includes: . 1 x Barbell (straight) . 1 x Barbell (curl) . 2 x Dumbbell bar . 4 x Plates (2.5 kg) . 6 x Plates (1.25 kg) . 4 x Metal star lock (for barbell) . 4 x Plastic star lock (for dumbbell)

