Fitness Workout Bench Home Gym

As a gym master, this heavy-duty workout bench is a must-piece at any personal training studio, home gym or commercial gym. Durable and robust: The weight bench is made of durable steel. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercises. Comfortable seat experience: The durable cotton-padded cushion will offer you a lot workout comfort. Wide range of exercises: The backrest would strengthen your back muscles. Thanks to the curl and butterfly station, shoulders and arms could be exercised, while the leg-curl would train your thighs and legs. The range of setting options enables the workout to be adapted to suit your specific needs. Important information - Dimension: 182 x 135 x 205 cm (L x W x H) . Backrest size: 79 x 24 x 3 cm . Seat size: 35 x 29 x 3 cm . Arm curl cushion size: 40 x 24 x 3 cm . Tube diameter for weights: 25 mm . Max. user weight: 100 kg . Max. leg extension weight: 25 kg . Max. butterfly arm weight: 25 kg . Backrest adjustable level: 3 levels, Min. 46 cm Max.82 cm . Arm curl cushion adjustable level: 3 levels, Min. 75 cm Max. 85 cm . Bar support adjustable level: 2 levels, Min. 98cm Max. 117 cm . Material: Steel . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%

