Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30 kg

This versatile barbell and dumbbell set is perfect for targeting chest, biceps, arms, triceps and back muscles. It includes two 5 kg weight plates, four 2 kg weight plates, four 1. 25 kg weight plates, one barbell bar and two dumbbell bar and has a total weight of about 30 kg. This versatile barbell and dumbbell set is perfect for chest, biceps, arms, triceps and back muscles. It includes two 5 kg plates, four 2 kg plates, four 1. 25 kg plates, one barbell bar and two dumbbell bar and has a total weight of about 30 kg. This set allows the users to variably select the weights they want to lift for different exercises. These plates are made of cement with a plastic shell and they can easily be secured onto the bars with the included star locks. The weight is clearly stamped on each plate for quick and easy identification. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement plates + steel bars . Diameter of large plates: 25 cm . Diameter of medium plates: 20.5 cm . Diameter of small plates: 18 cm . Hole diameter: 26.5 mm . Barbell bar (super curl) dimensions: 25 mm x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar dimensions: 25 mm x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Total weight: 30 kg . Barbell bar (super curl) weight: 5.4 kg . Dumbbell bar weight (each): 0.61 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 5 kg + 4 x 2 kg + 4 x 1.25 kg . Bar maximum load capacity: 120 kg . Delivery includes: . 2 x Plate (5 kg) . 4 x Plate (2 kg) . 4 x Plate (1.25 kg) . 1 x Barbell bar (super curl) . 2 x Dumbbell bar . 2 x Metal star lock (for barbell) . 4 x Plastic star lock (for dumbbell) . With accessories