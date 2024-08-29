Power Tower with Weight Plates 40 kg

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This all-round power tower is ideal for muscle strengthening and toning. It has an adjustable leg lock with 3 settings. The special safety brackets provide extra security during exercise. The 10 kg weight plates are covered in plastic, while the 5 kg weight plates are filled with sand and covered in robust, floor-friendly rubber. Delivery includes a power tower, two 10 kg weight plates and four 5 kg weight plates. Important information - Power tower: . Dimensions (total): 110 x 121 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Including 2 safety brackets . Maximum load capacity of the curl: 50 kg . Maximum load capacity of the leg curl: 30 kg . Maximum load capacity of the Latissimus curl: 60 kg . Maximum load capacity of the bench press: 90 kg . Maximum load capacity of the butterfly: 30 kg . Weight plates: . 2 x 10 kg weight plate (diameter 31.5 cm) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate (diameter: 25 cm)

This all-round power tower is ideal for muscle strengthening and toning. It has an adjustable leg lock with 3 settings. The special safety brackets provide extra security during exercise. The 10 kg weight plates are covered in plastic, while the 5 kg weight plates are filled with sand and covered in robust, floor-friendly rubber. Delivery includes a power tower, two 10 kg weight plates and four 5 kg weight plates. Important information - Power tower: . Dimensions (total): 110 x 121 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Including 2 safety brackets . Maximum load capacity of the curl: 50 kg . Maximum load capacity of the leg curl: 30 kg . Maximum load capacity of the Latissimus curl: 60 kg . Maximum load capacity of the bench press: 90 kg . Maximum load capacity of the butterfly: 30 kg . Weight plates: . 2 x 10 kg weight plate (diameter 31.5 cm) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate (diameter: 25 cm)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.