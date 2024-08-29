Marketplace.
Power Tower with Weight Plates 40 kg

This all-round power tower is ideal for muscle strengthening and toning. It has an adjustable leg lock with 3 settings. The special safety brackets provide extra security during exercise. The 10 kg weight plates are covered in plastic, while the 5 kg weight plates are filled with sand and covered in robust, floor-friendly rubber. Delivery includes a power tower, two 10 kg weight plates and four 5 kg weight plates. Important information - Power tower: . Dimensions (total): 110 x 121 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Including 2 safety brackets . Maximum load capacity of the curl: 50 kg . Maximum load capacity of the leg curl: 30 kg . Maximum load capacity of the Latissimus curl: 60 kg . Maximum load capacity of the bench press: 90 kg . Maximum load capacity of the butterfly: 30 kg . Weight plates: . 2 x 10 kg weight plate (diameter 31.5 cm) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate (diameter: 25 cm)

