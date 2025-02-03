Curl Barbell and Dumbbell with Plates 60 kg

This versatile barbell and dumbbell with plates set is a perfect choice for those who looking for varied workout options. Durable material: Made of steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Additionally, The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, allowing you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Different weight set: A suitable combination is easily made with the 4 different weights, 2 x 10 kg, 4 x 5 kg, 4 x 2 kg, 4 x 1,25 kg. The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Practical star lock: The star-shaped locks ensure the weights stay in place firmly. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement plates, steel bars, cement with plastic covering . Diameter of 10 kg plates: 31 cm . Diameter of 5 kg plates: 25 cm . Diameter of 2 kg plates: 20.5 cm . Diameter of 1.25 kg plates: 18 cm . Hole diameter: 26.5 mm . Barbell bar (curl) dimensions: 25 mm x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar dimensions: 25 mm x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Total weight: 60 kg . Barbell bar (curl) weight: 5.4 kg . Dumbbell bar weight (each): 0.61 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 10 kg, 4 x 5 kg, 4 x 2 kg, 4 x 1.25 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (120 cm): 120 kgDelivery contains:4 x Plate (5 kg) . 4 x Plate (2 kg) . 4 x Plate (1.25 kg) . 2 x Plate (10 kg) . 1 x Barbell bar (curl) . 2 x Dumbbell bar . 2 x Metal star lock (for barbell) . 4 x Plastic star lock (for dumbbell) . With accessories

