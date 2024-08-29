Marketplace.
image 1 of Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kg
image 1 of Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kgimage 2 of Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kgimage 3 of Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kgimage 4 of Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kgimage 5 of Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kg

Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£246.99

£246.99/each

Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kg
This set of ergonomically designed barbell/dumbbell set will allow you to workout at the comfort of your home. Durable material: Made of chrome plated steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Additionally, The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, allowing you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Different combination: These dumbbell pieces feature a detachable design, they are suitable for beginners to professionals, meeting your exercise intensity needs in different stages in just one device. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Important information - Grip size: approx. 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . Weight Disc: Polyethylene casting . Barbell bar: √ò2.5 cm, length 140 cm, 2 kg . Dumbbell bar: √ò2.5 cm, 45 cm length, 0.5 kg . 1.25 kg weight disc: √ò 17.5 cm, 3 cm thick . 2.5 kg weight disc: √ò 22 cm, 4 cm thick . 5 kg weight disc: √ò 27 cm, 4.5 cm thick . 10 kg weight disc: √ò 32 cm, 5.5 cm thick . Total weight including bars: 60.5 kg . Total weight of discs: 57.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here