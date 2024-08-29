Barbell + 2 Dumbbell Set 60.5kg

This set of ergonomically designed barbell/dumbbell set will allow you to workout at the comfort of your home. Durable material: Made of chrome plated steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Additionally, The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, allowing you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Different combination: These dumbbell pieces feature a detachable design, they are suitable for beginners to professionals, meeting your exercise intensity needs in different stages in just one device. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Important information - Grip size: approx. 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . Weight Disc: Polyethylene casting . Barbell bar: √ò2.5 cm, length 140 cm, 2 kg . Dumbbell bar: √ò2.5 cm, 45 cm length, 0.5 kg . 1.25 kg weight disc: √ò 17.5 cm, 3 cm thick . 2.5 kg weight disc: √ò 22 cm, 4 cm thick . 5 kg weight disc: √ò 27 cm, 4.5 cm thick . 10 kg weight disc: √ò 32 cm, 5.5 cm thick . Total weight including bars: 60.5 kg . Total weight of discs: 57.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg