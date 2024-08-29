Fitness Workout Bench Straight Weight Bench

This adjustable fitness workout bench is a great choice for people like exercising. From now on, you can work out at the convenience of your own home, and save the trip and money to a gym! Durable and robust: The weight bench is made of durable steel. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercises. Comfortable seat experience: The durable cotton-padded cushion will offer you a lot workout comfort. Adjustable design: The adjustable padded bench could be either inclined or horizontally placed. You could choose either position to meet your requirements. Wide applications: This bench is suitable for homes and offices with limited space, for it can easily be kept straight when not in use. Important information - Dimension: 120 x 50 x 91-111 cm (L x W x H) . Back cushion size: 110 x 24 x 4 cm (L x W x H) . Max. user weight: 100 kg . Max. barbell weight: 80 kg . Bar support adjustable level: 5 levels, Min. 91 cm, Max. 111 cm . Material: Steel . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%