Marketplace.
image 1 of Power Tower 182-235 cm
image 1 of Power Tower 182-235 cmimage 2 of Power Tower 182-235 cmimage 3 of Power Tower 182-235 cmimage 4 of Power Tower 182-235 cmimage 5 of Power Tower 182-235 cm

Power Tower 182-235 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£188.99

£188.99/each

Power Tower 182-235 cm
This multi-functional power tower is designed for a wide range of exercises, sit-ups, chin-ups, dips, pull-ups, leg raises and more. Capable of accommodating users weighing up to 160 kg, this multifunctional power tower is height adjustable from 182 cm to 235 cm and leg raise/dip supports are thickly padded for a more comfortable and easier workout experience. The multifunctional power tower's sturdy frame is finished with a black powder coating and the cushions on the leg raise/dip supports have a PU cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Power-coated steel + artificial leather cushion . Dimensions: 124 x 94 x 182-235 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity:160 kg . Features: . 1 x Chin-up bar . Leg raise/dip supports . Sturdy base

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here