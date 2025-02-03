Wall-mounted Power Tower with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 60.5 kg

This wall-mounted power tower with two pulleys is equipped with a lat pull-down bar and a low cable pull-up bar and will allow you to train all major muscle groups of the body. This power tower is made of strong steel for durability and stability and can support up to 120 kg in weight plates. Its handles are made of soft material for an improved grip. The pull-up station can be easily mounted to a wall with the included mounting accessories. Assembly is easy. The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. They can be combined in various ways for different training purposes. Delivery includes a power tower, a barbell bar, two dumbbell bars, six 1. 25 kg weight plates, four 2. 5 kg weight plates, four 5 kg weight plates, two 10 kg weight plates, four caps and two spring collars. Important information - Power tower: . Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 99 x 53 x 194 cm (W x D x H) . Square tube size: 4 x 4 cm (L x W) . Total cable length: 140 cm . Weight: 10.7 kg . With a lat pull-down bar and a low pull-up bar . Can support up to 120 kg weight plates . Soft-grip handles . Mounting accessories included . Easy assembly . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 10 kg weight plate: 32 x 5.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 60.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 57.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)