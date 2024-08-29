9 Piece Dumbbell Set 15 kg

This versatile dumbbell set is perfect for targeting chest, biceps, arms, triceps and back muscles. It includes four 2. 5 kg weight plates, two 1. 25 kg weight plates and one 2. 5 kg dumbbell bar with screw collars and has a total weight of about 15 kg. This set allows the users to variably select the weights they want to lift for different exercises. The structure of the handle provides maximum grip so the dumbbell bar lies firmly in your hands. This dumbbell has star-shaped screw collars in order to keep the weights in place. This set can be easily combined with our weight benches or other dumbbell sets. Important information - Colour: Black . With a plastic cover . Dumbbell bar dimensions: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar weight (with screw collars): 2.5 kg . Total weight: 15 kg . Filled with sand . Star-shaped screw collars . Delivery includes: . 4 x Weight plate (2.5 kg) . 2 x Weight plate (1.25 kg) . 1 x Dumbbell bar . 2 x Screw collar