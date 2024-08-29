Marketplace.
image 1 of 9 Piece Dumbbell Set 15 kg
image 1 of 9 Piece Dumbbell Set 15 kgimage 2 of 9 Piece Dumbbell Set 15 kg

9 Piece Dumbbell Set 15 kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.99

£38.99/each

9 Piece Dumbbell Set 15 kg
This versatile dumbbell set is perfect for targeting chest, biceps, arms, triceps and back muscles. It includes four 2. 5 kg weight plates, two 1. 25 kg weight plates and one 2. 5 kg dumbbell bar with screw collars and has a total weight of about 15 kg. This set allows the users to variably select the weights they want to lift for different exercises. The structure of the handle provides maximum grip so the dumbbell bar lies firmly in your hands. This dumbbell has star-shaped screw collars in order to keep the weights in place. This set can be easily combined with our weight benches or other dumbbell sets. Important information - Colour: Black . With a plastic cover . Dumbbell bar dimensions: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar weight (with screw collars): 2.5 kg . Total weight: 15 kg . Filled with sand . Star-shaped screw collars . Delivery includes: . 4 x Weight plate (2.5 kg) . 2 x Weight plate (1.25 kg) . 1 x Dumbbell bar . 2 x Screw collar

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here