Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x10 kg Cast Iron

This set consists of 2 weight plates that weigh 10 kg each. It will be perfect for strengthening and shaping your muscles when used with a barbell bar, dumbbell bar or curl bar with a diameter of 30 mm. It is ideal for use at home or in a gym. These weight plates are made of high-quality cast iron with a scratch-resistant baked enamel powder coat finish. The weight is clearly stamped on each plate for quick and easy identification. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron with baked enamel powder-coated finish . Plate diameter: 27.5 cm . Plate thickness: 3.4 cm . Hole diameter: 30 mm . Weight: 2 x 10 kg . Delivery includes 2 weight plates

