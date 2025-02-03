Marketplace.
image 1 of Barbell Squat Rack with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5 kg

Barbell Squat Rack with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5 kg

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Barbell Squat Rack with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5 kg
This heavy-duty barbell/squat rack with a barbell and dumbbell set is ideal for squat and bench press training in your home gym. Stable barbell rack: This stable barbell rack is suitable for barbell bars with a diameter of approximately 45-50 mm. It has a rugged steel construction and a maximum load capacity of 80 kg. Adjustable height: The rack is adjustable in height and suitable for almost any body size and various exercises. Moreover, it is compact and space saving. Robust barbell and dumbbell set: The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. Important information - Barbell/squat rack: . Colour: White and black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 50 x 48 x (107-165) cm (L x W x H) . 12 adjustable settings: Minimum height 107 cm, maximum height 165 cm . Maximum bearing weight of the bar: 80 kg . Main tube size: 50 x 50 mm (L x W) . Net weight: 15.5 kg . Stable, non-slip feet . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 30.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 27.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here