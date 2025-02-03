Barbell Squat Rack with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5 kg

This heavy-duty barbell/squat rack with a barbell and dumbbell set is ideal for squat and bench press training in your home gym. Stable barbell rack: This stable barbell rack is suitable for barbell bars with a diameter of approximately 45-50 mm. It has a rugged steel construction and a maximum load capacity of 80 kg. Adjustable height: The rack is adjustable in height and suitable for almost any body size and various exercises. Moreover, it is compact and space saving. Robust barbell and dumbbell set: The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. Important information - Barbell/squat rack: . Colour: White and black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 50 x 48 x (107-165) cm (L x W x H) . 12 adjustable settings: Minimum height 107 cm, maximum height 165 cm . Maximum bearing weight of the bar: 80 kg . Main tube size: 50 x 50 mm (L x W) . Net weight: 15.5 kg . Stable, non-slip feet . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 30.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 27.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg

