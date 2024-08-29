Marketplace.
image 1 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Iron
image 1 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Ironimage 2 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Ironimage 3 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Ironimage 4 of Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Iron

Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£102.99

£102.99/each

Weight Plates 2 pcs 2x15 kg Cast Iron
These 2 weight plates are suitable for professional dumbbell workouts at home. The weight plates are covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic. Robust and stable: Cast iron frame offers durability, stability, and superior oxidation resistance, making it a great choice for industrial and furniture construction alike. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional dumbbell weight plate is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron with baked enamel powder-coated finish . Plate diameter: 30.7 cm . Plate thickness: 3.8 cm . Hole diameter: 30 mm . Weight: 2 x 15 kg . Delivery includes 2 weight plates

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here