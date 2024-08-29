Power Tower with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 60.5 kg

This all-round power tower is ideal for muscle strengthening and toning. It has an adjustable leg lock with 3 settings. The special safety brackets provide extra security during exercise. The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. They can be combined in various ways for different training purposes. Delivery includes a power tower, a barbell bar, two dumbbell bars, six 1. 25 kg weight plates, four 2. 5 kg weight plates, four 5 kg weight plates, two 10 kg weight plates, four caps and two spring collars. Important information - Power tower: . Dimensions (total): 110 x 121 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Including 2 safety brackets . Maximum load capacity of the curl: 50 kg . Maximum load capacity of the leg curl: 30 kg . Maximum load capacity of the Latissimus curl: 60 kg . Maximum load capacity of the bench press: 90 kg . Maximum load capacity of the butterfly: 30 kg . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 10 kg weight plate: 32 x 5.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 60.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 57.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg