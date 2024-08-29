Workout Bench with Weight Rack, Barbell and Dumbbell Set 60.5kg

This adjustable workout bench with a weight rack and barbell and dumbbell set will be a great choice for working out in the comfort of your own home, and saves you the hassle and expense of going to a gym. This workout bench provides a wide range of exercise options. The backrest will strengthen your back muscles. Thanks to the arm curl cushion, arms can be exercised. The wide range of workout combinations and exercises allows for an effective, total body workout, while the adjustable levels enable the workout to be adapted to suit your specific needs. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercises. The durable cotton-padded cushion will offer you the utmost comfort. The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. They can be combined in various ways for different training purposes. Delivery includes a workout bench, a barbell bar, two dumbbell bars, six 1. 25 kg weight plates, four 2. 5 kg weight plates, four 5 kg weight plates, two 10 kg weight plates, four caps and two spring collars. Important information - Workout bench: . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 150 x 45 x 123 cm (L x W x H) . Rack dimensions: 73 x 105 x 150 cm (L x W x H) . Backrest dimensions: 71 x 24 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Seat dimensions: 38 x (24-31) x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Arm curl cushion dimensions: 44 x 28 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Maximum user weight: 100 kg . Backrest height adjustable in 7 settings: Minimum 19 cm, maximum 123 cm . Seat height adjustable in 4 settings: Minimum 52 cm, maximum 65 cm . Bar support adjustable in 5 levels: Minimum 78 cm, maximum 138 cm . Arm curl cushion height adjustable in 7 settings: Minimum 80 cm, maximum 98 cm . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 10 kg weight plate: 32 x 5.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 60.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 57.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg