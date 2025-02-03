Marketplace.
Weight Plates 2 x 10 kg

Weight Plates 2 x 10 kg

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Weight Plates 2 x 10 kg
These 2 weight plates are suitable for all your professional weight-training at home. Each weight plate weights 10 kg. The weight plates are covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, which allows you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Important information - Number of weight plates: 2 . Weight of each weight plate: 10 kg . Plate diameter : 31.5 cm . Hole diameter: 26.5 mm
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here