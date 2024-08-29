Marketplace.
image 1 of Multi-exercise Workout Bench
image 1 of Multi-exercise Workout Benchimage 2 of Multi-exercise Workout Benchimage 3 of Multi-exercise Workout Benchimage 4 of Multi-exercise Workout Benchimage 5 of Multi-exercise Workout Bench

Multi-exercise Workout Bench

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£258.99

£258.99/each

Multi-exercise Workout Bench
This adjustable fitness workout bench is a great choice for people like exercising. From now on, you can work out at the convenience of your own home, and save the trip and money to a gym!This workout bench actually provides a wide range of workout exercises to you. The backrest would strengthen your back muscles. Thanks to the arm curl cushion, arms could be exercised. This wide range of workout combinations and exercises allow for an effective, total body workout, while the range of adjustable levels enable the workout to be adapted to suit your specific need. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercise process, allowing you to focus entirely on your workout. And the durable cotton-padded cushion will offer you a lot workout comfort. Important information - Dimension: 150 x 45 x 123 cm (L x W x H) . Rack Size: 73 x 105 x 150 cm (L x W x H) . Backrest size: 71 x 24 x 4 cm . Seat size: 38 x 24-31 x 4 cm . Arm curl cushion size: 44 x 28 x 4 cm . Max. user weight: 100 kg . Backrest adjustable level: 7 levels, Min. 19 cm Max.123 cm . Seat adjustable level: 4 levels, Min. 52 cm Max. 65 cm . Bar support adjustable level: 5 levels, Min. 78cm Max. 138 cm . Arm curl cushion adjustable level: 7 levels, Min. 80 cm Max. 98 cm . Material: Steel . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here