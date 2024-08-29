Multi-exercise Workout Bench

This adjustable fitness workout bench is a great choice for people like exercising. From now on, you can work out at the convenience of your own home, and save the trip and money to a gym!This workout bench actually provides a wide range of workout exercises to you. The backrest would strengthen your back muscles. Thanks to the arm curl cushion, arms could be exercised. This wide range of workout combinations and exercises allow for an effective, total body workout, while the range of adjustable levels enable the workout to be adapted to suit your specific need. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercise process, allowing you to focus entirely on your workout. And the durable cotton-padded cushion will offer you a lot workout comfort. Important information - Dimension: 150 x 45 x 123 cm (L x W x H) . Rack Size: 73 x 105 x 150 cm (L x W x H) . Backrest size: 71 x 24 x 4 cm . Seat size: 38 x 24-31 x 4 cm . Arm curl cushion size: 44 x 28 x 4 cm . Max. user weight: 100 kg . Backrest adjustable level: 7 levels, Min. 19 cm Max.123 cm . Seat adjustable level: 4 levels, Min. 52 cm Max. 65 cm . Bar support adjustable level: 5 levels, Min. 78cm Max. 138 cm . Arm curl cushion adjustable level: 7 levels, Min. 80 cm Max. 98 cm . Material: Steel . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%