Wall-mounted Power Tower with Weight Plates 40 kg

This wall-mounted power tower with two pulleys is equipped with a lat pull-down bar and a low cable pull-up bar and will allow you to train all major muscle groups of the body. This power tower is made of strong steel for durability and stability and can support up to 120 kg in weight plates. Its handles are made of soft material for an improved grip. The pull-up station can be easily mounted to a wall with the included mounting accessories. Assembly is easy. The 10-kg weight plates are covered in plastic, while the 5 kg weight plates are filled with sand and covered in robust, floor-friendly rubber. Delivery includes a power tower, two 10 kg weight plates and four 5 kg weight plates. Important information - Power tower: . Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 99 x 53 x 194 cm (W x D x H) . Square tube size: 4 x 4 cm (L x W) . Total cable length: 140 cm . Weight: 10.7 kg . With a lat pull-down bar and a low pull-up bar . Can support up to 120 kg weight plates . Soft-grip handles . Mounting accessories included . Easy assembly . Weight plates: . 2 x 10 kg weight plate (diameter 31.5 cm) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate (diameter: 25 cm)