Multi Gym Utility Fitness Machine

This home gym enables you to do a whole body workout at home, really a great choice for people who like exercising. It will improve your physical fitness, tone your muscle and in conjunction with a calorie controlled diet help you lose weight. This multi gym is applicable to personal training studio, home gym or commercial gym. The backrest would strengthen your back muscles. Thanks to the curl and butterfly station, shoulders and arms could be exercised, while the leg-curl would train your thighs and legs. Thanks to the included 8 weight plates and 1 top plate, you are allowed to adjust the training load to meet your specific training needs. This wide range of workout combinations and exercises brings you an effective, total body workout. This versatile home gym is well constructed of top quality steel. And the durable padded cushion will offer you a great workout comfort. Important information - Material: Steel . Assembly size: 150 x 99 x 204 cm . Backrest size: 65 x 24 x 4 cm . Seat size: 31 x 30 x 4 cm . Seat height: 54 cm . Maximum user weight: 100 kg . 8 Weight plates and 1 top plate included: 4.54 kg each (total 41 kg) . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%