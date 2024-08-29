Weight Multi Bench

This weight multi- bench is the ideal training tool for arm, leg and back muscles, ensuring better fitness and greater power potential. Total body workout: This weight bench can provide adequate training for beginners through to advanced athletes, for individual muscle workouts, or combination exercises for entire muscle groups. The bench press can tone arm and chest muscles. A curl and butterfly station define shoulders and arms, while the leg-curl works lower and upper thighs, and a cable pulley strengthens the entire group of back muscles. This wide range of workout combinations and exercises allows for an effective, total body workout, while the range of setting options enables the workout to be adapted to suit your specific needs. Sturdy and stable construction: The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercise process, allowing you to focus entirely on your workout. And the rubberised, non-slip feet add more stability. Important information - Colour: White / Black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 180 x 126 x 103 - 123 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion: 48 x 30 cm . Backrest:68 x 24 x 4 cm . Backrest Horizontal Height: 42 cm . Backrest Adjustable Levels: 7 Levels, Min. 42 cm, Max. 109 cm . Arm Curl Cushion: 44 x 28 x 4 cm . Adjustable Levels of Arm Curl Cusion: 4 levels, Min.77 cm, Max.92 cm . Adjustable Levels of Bar Support: 5 levels, Min. 103 cm, Max. 123 cm . Main Tube: 50 x 50 x 1.5 mm . Tube diameter for weights: 25 mm . Max. Bar Support Weight: 80 kg . Max. Leg Extension Weight: 35 kg . Max. Butterfly Arm Weight: 30 kg . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%