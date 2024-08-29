Marketplace.
Workout Bench with Weight Rack, Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5kg

This heavy-duty workout bench, including a barbell and dumbbell set, is ideal for use at your personal home gym or commercial gyms or training studios. Durable and robust: The fitness bench is made of durable steel. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercises. Wide range of workout: The bench press can tone arm and chest muscles. The curl and butterfly station strengthen the shoulders and arms, while the leg-curl works the lower and upper thighs. The wide range of workout combinations and exercises allows for an effective, total body workout. Comfortable seat experience: The durable cotton-padded cushion will offer you a lot workout comfort. Safe design: The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. Adjustable design: The adjustable levels of the fitness bench enable the workout to be adapted to suit your specific needs. Important information - Workout bench: . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 182 x 135 x 205 cm (L x W x H) . Backrest dimensions: 79 x 24 x 3 cm (L x W x T) . Seat dimensions: 35 x 29 x 3 cm (L x W x T) . Arm curl cushion dimensions: 40 x 24 x 3 cm (L x W x T) . Tube diameter for weight plates: 25 mm . Maximum user weight: 100 kg . Maximum leg extension weight: 25 kg . Maximum butterfly arm weight: 25 kg . Backrest with 3 adjustable levels: Minimum 46 cm; maximum 82 cm . Arm curl cushion with 3 adjustable levels: Minimum 75 cm; maximum 85 cm . Bar support with 2 adjustable levels: Minimum 98 cm; maximum 117 cm . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 30.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 27.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg

