Dumbbell barbell rack

This dumbbell barbell rack is designed to keep free weights, dumbbells and barbells organized and off the floor. It accommodates most dumbbell sizes and styles, including neoprene and cast iron. The stable frame and two shelves will help you maintain a cleaner home gym environment by providing a spot to park your dumbbells when they are not in use. It is made of heavy duty steel for years of use. The rubber non-slip base helps to protect floors from damage and ensures the stability and optimum safety. This rack with its rugged construction has a max load of 300 kg. It's also suitable for almost all lengths of barbell . It measures 49 by 100 by 95 cm when fully assembled. Important information - Dimensions:49 x 100 x 95cm(L x W x H) . Maximum Load: 300kg . Colour: Grey . 7 round tubes . 8 holders(4 holders each side) . Diameter of the bar: 25mm