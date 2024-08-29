Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bag

This multi-functional power tower with a sit-up bench and a boxing bag is not only suitable for intensive exercises like boxing but also bodyweight exercises as pull-ups (narrow & wide grip), dips, chin-ups, knee raises and sit-ups, which will tone up your chest, back, biceps, triceps and abs, to increase your natural upper body strength and enhance muscle mass. To provide you with a more comfortable experience, this multi-functional sit-up bench is finished with a black powder coating and also enjoys black PU cover for the padded cushions on the bench and armrests. The sit-up bench has a maximum load of 100 kg, and the base and frame are very stable. Please note that this delivery does not contain sand for the boxing bag. Important information - Size: 182 x 125 x 218 cm (L x W x H) . Colour: Black . Material: Power-coated steel + artificial leather cushion . Boxing bag size: 33 x 110 cm (Œ¶ x H) . Max load: 100 kg . Features: . 1 x Chin-up bar . 1 x Boxing bag . 1 x Sit-up bench . Sturdy base . Please note that sand for the boxing bag is not provided . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%