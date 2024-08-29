Marketplace.
image 1 of Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bag
image 1 of Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bagimage 2 of Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bagimage 3 of Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bagimage 4 of Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bagimage 5 of Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bag

Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bag

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£354.99

£354.99/each

Power Tower with Sit-up Bench and Boxing Bag
This multi-functional power tower with a sit-up bench and a boxing bag is not only suitable for intensive exercises like boxing but also bodyweight exercises as pull-ups (narrow & wide grip), dips, chin-ups, knee raises and sit-ups, which will tone up your chest, back, biceps, triceps and abs, to increase your natural upper body strength and enhance muscle mass. To provide you with a more comfortable experience, this multi-functional sit-up bench is finished with a black powder coating and also enjoys black PU cover for the padded cushions on the bench and armrests. The sit-up bench has a maximum load of 100 kg, and the base and frame are very stable. Please note that this delivery does not contain sand for the boxing bag. Important information - Size: 182 x 125 x 218 cm (L x W x H) . Colour: Black . Material: Power-coated steel + artificial leather cushion . Boxing bag size: 33 x 110 cm (Œ¶ x H) . Max load: 100 kg . Features: . 1 x Chin-up bar . 1 x Boxing bag . 1 x Sit-up bench . Sturdy base . Please note that sand for the boxing bag is not provided . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here