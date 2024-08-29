Marketplace.
image 1 of Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blue
image 1 of Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blueimage 2 of Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blueimage 3 of Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blueimage 4 of Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blueimage 5 of Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blue

Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£172.99

£172.99/each

Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 300x100x10 cm PVC Blue
Looking for a large and professional mat for exercise or play? Our inflatable gymnastic mat will be a smart choice. Featuring unparalleled strength and durability, the gymnastics mat is easy to take along and set up, and can also be used at parks, schools and sports clubs. Made of high density PVC, the inflatable mat features shock absorbing, anti-skid and waterproof, enabling it to be qualified to protect everyone who loves sports. It is versatile in use, and can be used indoors for gymnastics, kickboxing, yoga, wrestling, etc. And also it is suitable for outdoors activities like floating in swimming pool or sea, games playing on grassland, and so on. Delivery also includes a pump for easy setting up and deflation as well. All items are packed in a PVC bag, for easy storage and transportation. Important information - Colour: Grey and blue . Dimensions: 300 x 100 x 10 cm (L x W x T) . Material: High density PVC + rail band PVC fabric . With a pump included

View all Gymnastics & Dance

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here