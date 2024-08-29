Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 600x100x10 cm PVC Green

Looking for a large and professional mat for exercise or play? Our inflatable gymnastic mat will be a smart choice. Featuring unparalleled strength and durability, the gymnastics mat is easy to take along and set up, and can also be used at parks, schools and sports clubs. Made of high density PVC, the inflatable mat features shock absorbing, anti-skid and waterproof, enabling it to be qualified to protect everyone who loves sports. It is versatile in use, and can be used indoors for gymnastics, kickboxing, yoga, wrestling, etc. And also it is suitable for outdoors activities like floating in swimming pool or sea, games playing on grassland, and so on. Delivery also includes a pump for easy setting up and deflation as well. All items are packed in a PVC bag, for easy storage and transportation. Important information - Colour: Grey and green . Dimensions: 600 x 100 x 10 cm (L x W x T) . Material: High density PVC + rail band PVC fabric . With a pump included