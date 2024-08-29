Inflatable Gymnastic Mat with Pump 100x100x15 cm PVC Pink

This gymnastic mat is large and professional, ideal for exercising or playing at parks, schools, sports clubs, etc. This exercise mat, made of high-density PVC, features shock-absorbing, anti-skid and waterproof, making it perfectly qualified to guard all the sports lovers. The training mat features unparalleled strength and durability and is easy to carry and set up. You can set it up indoors to exercise, such as in your living room or bedroom. You can even take it outdoors, like to the beach, gym, fitness studio, etc. The delivery includes a foot pump for easy inflation and deflation. All items are packed in a PVC bag, for easy storage and transportation. Important information - Colour: Grey and pink . Material: High-density PVC, PVC fabric . Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 15 cm (L x W x T) . Includes a foot pump