Inflatable Gymnastics Mat with Pump 60x100x20 cm PVC Green

Are you looking for a large and professional mat for exercise or play? This inflatable gymnastic mat is a smart choice. The exercise mat, featuring unparalleled strength and durability, is easy to take along and set up. It can also be used at parks, schools, sports clubs, etc. Made of high-density PVC, this exercise mat features shock-absorbing, anti-skid and waterproof, making it perfectly qualified to guard all the sports lovers. This gym mat is versatile in use and can be used indoors for gymnastics, kickboxing, yoga, wrestling, etc. And also it is suitable for outdoor activities like floating in the swimming pool or sea, games playing on grassland, and so on. Delivery includes a pump for easy setting up and deflation as well. All items are packed in a PVC bag, for easy storage and transportation. Important information - Colour: Grey and green . Material: High-density PVC, PVC fabric . Dimensions: 60 x 100 x 20 cm (L x W x T) . Includes a pump

