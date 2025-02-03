Kitchen Backsplash Black 100x40 cm Tempered Glass

Made of tempered glass, this kitchen backsplash will serve as a reliable splash guard and be a practical and decorative addition to your kitchen decor. The tempered glass is heat-resistant, ensuring your safety while cooking. And it is also more scratch-resistant than normal glass, making it easy to keep clean and maintenance-free. You can enjoy for many years to come. With included mounting materials, you can mount and fix the kitchen back wall easily and securely. Note: The glass is tested to 240 degrees. We do not recommend using this with an open gas stove. Important information - Colour: Black . Dimensions: 100 x 40 cm (L x W) . Thickness: 6 mm . Material: Tempered glass . Easy to clean . Protect from grease splash . Mounting materials included

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)