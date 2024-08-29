Chopping Board √ò25x2.5 cm Solid Wood Acacia

This wooden chopping board is truly a must-have and essential tool for all your cooking. Solid acacia wood: This cutting board is made of solid acacia wood, which is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. It is antibacterial and protects your knife blades from dulling. Juice groove: The built-in juice groove effectively captures excess liquids without spilling onto the countertop. Versatile chopping board: The wooden chopping board is versatile and can be used for various purposes such as cutting, serving cheese, appetizers, snacks, and more. Easy to clean surface: The wood cutting board is easy to clean with water and mild detergent. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 25 x 2.5 cm (Diameter x T)