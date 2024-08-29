Bar Table with Glass Top Grey 185x80x110 cm Poly Rattan

This trendy bar table with glass top, combining both style and function, is surely meant to be the centrepiece of your garden, patio, and any other living space. Weather-resistant material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Tempered glass tabletop: The tabletop is made of tempered glass, making it easy to clean. Additionally, it offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, and your favourite decorations. Sturdy frame: The powder-coated steel frame makes the bistro table sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Wide applications: The pub table, with its remarkable design, creates a pleasant overall appearance that integrates effortlessly into any environment. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Rattan colour: Grey . Glass colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 185 x 80 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Glass thickness: 4 mm . Table leg thickness: 10 cm