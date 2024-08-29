Garden Table White 250x100x75 cm Poly Rattan and Tempered Glass

Renew your area with this poly rattan garden table! It adds both elegant and contemporary charm to your outdoor living space. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It's more economical than other materials while offering great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy frame: The powder-coated steel frame of the outdoor table ensures sturdiness and stability. Easy-to-clean tabletop: Made of tempered glass, the top of the patio table is easy to clean. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White, black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 250 x 100 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . With rubber corner for glass . With adjustable feet . Assembly required: Yes