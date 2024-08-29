Garden Table Beige 70x70x25 cm Rattan and Acacia Wood

Gather around this garden table to enjoy a cup of coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the patio! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Practical parasol hole: There is a parasol hole in the table top so you can easily attach a parasol to create a shady spot. Stable and easy-to-clean tabletop: This garden table has an acacia wood top that is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Beige and brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 25 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes