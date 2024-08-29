Garden Table Black and Brown 123x60x74 cm Solid Acacia Wood

This rattan outdoor table will make a great addition to your outdoor living space. It will add a touch of modern elegance to your patio, balcony or garden with its understated, yet stylish design. Made of weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, the table is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The powder-coated steel frame makes it very sturdy and durable. Thanks to the lightweight construction, it is easy to move around. The tabletop is made of solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish, a tropical hardwood, which is weather-resistant and highly durable. This table is easy to assemble. Note: We recommend covering the table in the rain, snow and frost. Important information - Colour: Black and brown . Material: Powder-coated steel frame + PE rattan . Tabletop material: Solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish . Dimensions: 123 x 60 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes