Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattan

This garden table with glass top, designed with clean and simple lines, is an excellent choice for your garden, patio, and other outdoor space. Durable material: Poly rattan is an exceptional resistance material and durable in different weather conditions. It also needs little maintenance. Stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical tabletop: The tempered glass tabletop is perfect for placing or displaying your various essentials. Additionally, it is easy to clean and maintain. Water-resistant design: Made of water-resistant material, this product can withstand humidity and rainy weather. It can also be easily cleaned with a damp cloth when needed. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 75 cm (W x D x H)