Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattan
image 1 of Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattanimage 2 of Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattanimage 3 of Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattanimage 4 of Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattanimage 5 of Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattan

Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£114.99

£114.99/each

Garden Table with Glass Top Grey 90x90x75 cm Poly Rattan
This garden table with glass top, designed with clean and simple lines, is an excellent choice for your garden, patio, and other outdoor space. Durable material: Poly rattan is an exceptional resistance material and durable in different weather conditions. It also needs little maintenance. Stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical tabletop: The tempered glass tabletop is perfect for placing or displaying your various essentials. Additionally, it is easy to clean and maintain. Water-resistant design: Made of water-resistant material, this product can withstand humidity and rainy weather. It can also be easily cleaned with a damp cloth when needed. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 75 cm (W x D x H)

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here