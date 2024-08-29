Garden Dining Table 90x90x74 cm Solid Wood Acacia

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This garden dining table with fishbone pattern slats is a perfect addition to your garden and terrace, creating a lasting impression! Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable frame: The wooden frame of the dining table ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the outdoor table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Elegant design: Featuring a distinctive diagonal slat pattern, the wooden dining table attracts the attention of any on looker. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 74 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

This garden dining table with fishbone pattern slats is a perfect addition to your garden and terrace, creating a lasting impression! Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable frame: The wooden frame of the dining table ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the outdoor table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Elegant design: Featuring a distinctive diagonal slat pattern, the wooden dining table attracts the attention of any on looker. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 74 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.