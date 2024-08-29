Raised Bed 160x40x23 cm Polypropylene

This raised bed is an excellent choice to grow a variety of flowers or plants, making it a great addition to your garden. Durable material: Polypropylene is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Ample space: The flower box is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provides ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Stylish design: With a stylish rattan pattern look, the flower pot is suitable for gardens, patios, balconies, restaurants, cafes and anywhere that could use plant life. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: White . Material: PP (polypropylene) . Dimensions: 160 x 40 x 23 cm (L x W x H)