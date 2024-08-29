Arched Gabion Baskets 6 pcs 400x30x80/100 cm Galvanised Iron

These handy gabion baskets are specially designed as decorative and sound-insulating garden barriers. Durable material: It is made of corrosion-resistant galvanised iron for stability and durability, and with a sturdy gabion wire diameter of 3. 5 mm, the gabion wall will surely adorn your garden in every season. Stable construction: The arched gabion cage is designed to be filled with rocks or gravel for stable construction. Wide application: You can place the gabion retaining wall anywhere you need to keep the wind and rain out. You can also place it in your backyard, front yard or patio as a decorative addition to your outdoor living space. Strengthened gabion hooks: Included strengthened gabion hooks connect the opposing wire panels tightly together so that the stone cage retaining wall can keep its shape even when filled with rock or other materials. Convenient use: After the assembly is complete, all you need to do is fill the gabion wall basket with stones for immediate use. It can be filled with natural materials such as concrete, sandstone and coloured stone. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. The stones are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised iron . Dimensions: 400 x 30 x 80/100 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 5 x 10 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.5 mm . Delivery contains: . 6 x Gabion basket