Capi Elegant Vase Low Waste Rib 46x58 cm Grey

The ribbed pattern on the 46 cm Waste Rib elegant vase by Capi truly puts decorative plants on display while giving a great vibe to your space. This standing planter will surely add a natural appearance to any indoor and outdoor space, and is perfect to combine with other available shapes and sizes within the Capi Waste Rib planter collection. The Waste collection is made of 100% recycled materials and with climate neutral production methods. Furthermore, they are all CO2 neutral produced, and are 100% recyclable. With this collection we take care of our oceans, ourselves and the next generation. The Capi Waste planters are sustainable thanks to the recycling of seawaste, and they are really durable thanks to the recycled plastic corks, that give them their sturdiness. What's more, despite the robust exterior, the planters are lightweight and weather resistant. TIPS & TRICKS: Before using this design flower planter outdoors, please be sure to drill a drain hole of 25 mm into the bottom for the drainage of water. For a better water management inside the pot, fill the first 1/3 of the pot with hydro granules and your plants will grow better. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Polyethylene . Size: 46 x 58 cm (Diam. x H) . CO¬≤ Neutral label . 100% made of waste . Capacity: 66 L . For both indoor and outdoor use . Insulating layer . Frost-resistant . UV-resistant . Shatter-resistant . Lightweight . Made in Holland . 100% recyclable