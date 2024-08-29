Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steel

This weathering steel garden raised bed is a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate their gardens, balconies, or patios. Durable material: Corten steel, also known as weathering steel. This is anti-corrosive by its very nature. It develops a rusty protective layer against corrosion when first exposed to atmospheric conditions. Thus, you don't need to paint it. This can help you save on maintenance and repair costs. The distinctive brown colour on the corten steel will surely be an eye-catcher. Finally, weathering steel is exceptionally durable and will stand up to the test of time. Ample space: The planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Sturdy frame: The steel frame and interior support brackets of the raised bed ensure sturdiness and stability. Safe edge fold: The rim of the garden pot has an edge fold design, so no dangerous sharp edges are exposed. Good to know:This product is not rusted yet and has a normal metal colour when you receive it, but rust will develop over time. You could speed up the rusting process by spraying it with soap water and salt water. To keep your clothes stain-free, avoid contact with the developing rust layer. To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Rusty . Material: Corten steel . Dimensions: 160 x 40 x 45 cm (L x W x H)