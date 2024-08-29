Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steel
image 1 of Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steelimage 2 of Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steelimage 3 of Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steelimage 4 of Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steelimage 5 of Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steel

Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.99

£60.99/each

Garden Raised Bed Rusty 160x40x45 cm Corten Steel
This weathering steel garden raised bed is a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate their gardens, balconies, or patios. Durable material: Corten steel, also known as weathering steel. This is anti-corrosive by its very nature. It develops a rusty protective layer against corrosion when first exposed to atmospheric conditions. Thus, you don't need to paint it. This can help you save on maintenance and repair costs. The distinctive brown colour on the corten steel will surely be an eye-catcher. Finally, weathering steel is exceptionally durable and will stand up to the test of time. Ample space: The planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Sturdy frame: The steel frame and interior support brackets of the raised bed ensure sturdiness and stability. Safe edge fold: The rim of the garden pot has an edge fold design, so no dangerous sharp edges are exposed. Good to know:This product is not rusted yet and has a normal metal colour when you receive it, but rust will develop over time. You could speed up the rusting process by spraying it with soap water and salt water. To keep your clothes stain-free, avoid contact with the developing rust layer. To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Rusty . Material: Corten steel . Dimensions: 160 x 40 x 45 cm (L x W x H)

View all Garden Plants & Planters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here