Arched Gabion Baskets 2 pcs 200x50x140/160 cm Galvanised Iron

These gabion baskets have been specifically designed as decorative and sound-insulating garden barriers. Durable material: Made of corrosion-resistant galvanised iron for stability and durability, and with a sturdy gabion wire diameter of 3. 5 mm, these gabion walls will adorn your garden season after season. Stable construction: These arched gabion cages are designed to be filled with rocks or gravel for stable construction. Wide application: You can place these gabion retaining walls anywhere you need to keep the wind and rain out, and they can also be placed in your backyard, front yard or patio as a decorative addition to your outdoor living space. Strengthened gabion hooks: Included strengthened gabion hooks connect the opposing wire panels tightly together so that these stone cage retaining walls can retain their shape even when filled with rock or other materials. Convenient use: After the assembly is complete, all you need to do is fill these gabion wall baskets with stones for quick use. They can be filled with natural materials such as concrete, sandstone and coloured stone. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. The stones are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised iron . Dimensions: 200 x 50 x 140/160 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 5 x 10 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.5 mm . Delivery contains: . 2 x Gabion basket