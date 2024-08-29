Arched Gabion Raised Bed 800x100x50 cm Galvanised Iron

This arched gabion raised bed is a convenient way of creating a strong border for the flowers in your garden and patio. Durable material: It is made of corrosion-resistant galvanised iron for stability and durability, and with a sturdy gabion wire diameter of 3. 5 mm, the gabion wall will surely adorn your garden in every season. Stable construction: The gabion basket is designed to be filled with rocks or gravel for stable construction. Great addition: This gabion planter is perfect for garden projects and is a real eye-catcher wherever it is placed. Convenient use: After the assembly is complete, all you need to do is fill the gabion cage with stones for immediate use. It can be filled with natural materials such as concrete, sandstone and coloured stone. Good to know:The stones are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised iron . Dimensions: 800 x 100 x 50 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 5 x 10 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.5 mm . Assembly required: Yes