Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglas
image 1 of Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglasimage 2 of Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglasimage 3 of Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglasimage 4 of Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglasimage 5 of Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglas

Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglas

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglas
These wooden planters would be great for DIY enthusiasts to decorate your gardens, balconies, or patios. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Generous capacity: The outdoor planter provides plenty of space for growing all your vegetables, flowers and other plants. Decorative function: Use the patio planter to create your own little garden. It will bring a lively atmosphere and be the ideal decoration for your living space. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 70 x 31 x 70 cm (W x D x H) . Planter dimensions: 70 x 31 x 24.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden planter

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here