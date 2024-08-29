Garden Planters 2 pcs with Legs Solid Wood Douglas

These wooden planters would be great for DIY enthusiasts to decorate your gardens, balconies, or patios. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Generous capacity: The outdoor planter provides plenty of space for growing all your vegetables, flowers and other plants. Decorative function: Use the patio planter to create your own little garden. It will bring a lively atmosphere and be the ideal decoration for your living space. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 70 x 31 x 70 cm (W x D x H) . Planter dimensions: 70 x 31 x 24.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden planter