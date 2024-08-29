Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglas
image 1 of Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglasimage 2 of Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglasimage 3 of Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglasimage 4 of Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglasimage 5 of Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglas

Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglas

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Garden Planter 60x60x26.5 cm Solid Wood Douglas
This wooden garden planter is an ideal choice for growing a variety of flowers or plants. Robust and stable frame: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Ample space: The garden planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Decorative function: This planter can hold your favourite plants or flowers, which is ideal for your garden as decoration. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 60 x 60 x 26.5 cm (W x D x H) . Internal dimensions: 52.5 x 52.5 x 19.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here