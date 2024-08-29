Garden Planter 110x40x23 cm Solid Wood Douglas

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden garden planter is an ideal choice for growing a variety of flowers or plants. Robust and stable frame: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Ample space: The garden planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Decorative function: This planter can hold your favourite plants or flowers, which is ideal for your garden as decoration. Open bottom: Open bottom ensures well water drainage and breathability of plants. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 110 x 40 x 23 cm (W x D x H) . Internal dimensions: 102.5 x 32.5 x 23 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

