Garden Planter with Pegs Black 123.5x43.5x43.5 cm PP

Plant your vegetables, kitchen herbs or simply decorative flowers in this practical and durable garden planter! Durable material: Polypropylene is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Generous capacity: The outdoor planter provides plenty of space for growing all your vegetables, flowers and other plants. Modular design: This planter consists of 8 panels that can be freely combined. You can simply change it from a raised garden bed to a garden fence per your needs. Beautiful rattan look: The garden planter is designed with a rattan look, bringing an elegant charm to your living space. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PP (polypropylene) . Dimensions: 123.5 x 43.5 x 43.5 cm (L x W x H) . Peg height: 11.5 cm . Bottom base not included . Assembly required: Yes

