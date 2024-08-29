Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silver
image 1 of Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silverimage 2 of Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silverimage 3 of Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silverimage 4 of Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silverimage 5 of Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silver

Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

Garden Raised Bed 100x40x45 cm Galvanized Steel Silver
This metal garden raised bed is a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate their gardens, balconies or patios. The planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Made of heavy-duty galvanised steel, the planter pot is weather resistant and therefore very practical for outdoor use. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 100 x 40 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Plants & Planters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here